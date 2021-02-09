Saratoga Research & Investment Management Has $83.94 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 4.5% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management owned 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $83,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $91,864,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $72.18. 77,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,368. The company has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

