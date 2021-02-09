Saratoga Research & Investment Management Sells 206,032 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 206,032 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.4% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $45,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $422,162,000 after buying an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $553,675,000 after buying an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.11. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

