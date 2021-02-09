Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY stock opened at $205.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $196.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.