Savant Capital LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Danaher by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,615,000 after buying an additional 92,380 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DHR opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day moving average is $220.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

