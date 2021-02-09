Savant Capital LLC Purchases 5,550 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after acquiring an additional 861,033 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,783,000 after buying an additional 192,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,741,000 after buying an additional 277,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,993,000 after buying an additional 387,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,748,000 after buying an additional 208,935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $54.74.

