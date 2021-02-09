Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,879,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,176,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,440,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,513,000 after purchasing an additional 120,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $114,717,000 after purchasing an additional 531,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

