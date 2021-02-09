Savant Capital LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in The Allstate by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 34,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

ALL stock opened at $107.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.