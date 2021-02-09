Savant Capital LLC Sells 410 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $134.10 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $134.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

