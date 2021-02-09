Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.07

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $112.07 and traded as high as $125.45. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) shares last traded at $124.60, with a volume of 1,088,876 shares changing hands.

SU has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €116.12 ($136.61).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €112.07.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

