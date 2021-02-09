Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 795.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the third quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.45. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.59 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

