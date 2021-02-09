Seagen (SGEN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $177.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Seagen from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total transaction of $1,454,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

