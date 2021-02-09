SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 285,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after buying an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in SEI Investments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 345,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 146,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In other SEI Investments news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $920,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $279,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,282.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.