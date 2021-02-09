SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Shares of SLQT stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 86,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,153. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.13. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, CFO Raffaele Sadun sold 49,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $1,251,553.08. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 21,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $544,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,566,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,376,423.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

