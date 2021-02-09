SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

SLQT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SelectQuote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -152.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $320,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,625,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 253,392 shares of company stock worth $6,313,020. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SelectQuote in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in SelectQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

