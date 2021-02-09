SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) CFO Sells $57,500.00 in Stock

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) CFO Hsin-Liang Christopher Lee sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LEDS traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,265,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,146. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.67. SemiLEDs Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.35% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

