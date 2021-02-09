Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of STRNY opened at $32.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.97. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $22.52 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

