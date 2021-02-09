Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 74,288 Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 328.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,288 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 460,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000.

EFR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 67,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,371. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

