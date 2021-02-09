Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,765 Shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,973 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the third quarter valued at $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,141,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The China Fund by 171.0% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 126,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 79,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The China Fund during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

NYSE CHN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.32. 8,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,954. The China Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

The China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

