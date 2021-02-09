Shaker Financial Services LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,446 shares during the period. Putnam Premier Income Trust comprises approximately 1.4% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned about 0.72% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,175,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,619,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 199,955 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $661,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 261,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 92,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPT traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,488. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

