Sharder (SS) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Sharder has a market capitalization of $396,791.34 and approximately $119,728.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sharder alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.51 or 0.01099322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006386 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.16 or 0.05699960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00024864 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00031893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00042314 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sharder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sharder and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.