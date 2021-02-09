Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE SHLX opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 1,793.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 518,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

