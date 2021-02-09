Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift4 Payments Inc. is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. Shift4 Payments Inc. is based in Allentown, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FOUR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.69.

Shares of FOUR opened at $80.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $81.12.

In other Shift4 Payments news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $495,328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 279,277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. 33.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

