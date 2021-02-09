Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after acquiring an additional 403,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Humana by 12.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,403,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

Humana stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $474.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average of $410.07. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

