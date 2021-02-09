Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after buying an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,024,996,000 after acquiring an additional 860,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $705,163,000 after acquiring an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth about $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.16. 143,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. The company has a market capitalization of $238.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

