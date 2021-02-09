Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises approximately 1.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 65.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $17,230,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded down $11.44 on Tuesday, hitting $201.90. 87,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,806. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $213.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

