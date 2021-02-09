Shilanski & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 719.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.5% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

