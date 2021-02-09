Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 6,562.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $51.05.

