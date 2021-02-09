Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $163.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $166.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

