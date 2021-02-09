Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Big Lots by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

NYSE:BIG opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

