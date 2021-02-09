Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,252,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 941,325 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,576,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,745,000 after buying an additional 506,958 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 405,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after buying an additional 232,858 shares during the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,020,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after buying an additional 189,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 169,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:TRN opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.00 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

