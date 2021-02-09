Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.41.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

