Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after purchasing an additional 221,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,140,000 after purchasing an additional 157,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,981,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,052,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $67.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $68.19.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.