Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Trading 36.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares traded up 36.6% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sientra traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $7.99. 7,356,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 573% from the average session volume of 1,093,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Get Sientra alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 252.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $403.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.26. Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.