Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

SILK opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -47.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day moving average of $59.91.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $697,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $570,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,135,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,128 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $67,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

