Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Price Target Lowered to $10.50 at Canaccord Genuity

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.71.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

