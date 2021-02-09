SilverCrest Metals Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SILV. Desjardins lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

