Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.58. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “inline” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

