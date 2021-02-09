Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.50-9.75 for the period. Simon Property Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.50-9.75 EPS.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($1.35). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an inline rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

