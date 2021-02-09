Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.35 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($1.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $144.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.