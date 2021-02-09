Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,447,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,439,000 after buying an additional 235,583 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,809,000 after purchasing an additional 86,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 514,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $105.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,167 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $1,549,309.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,424.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

