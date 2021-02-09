Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Shares of SSD opened at $103.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.24. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $105.89.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $1,085,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,076.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

