SingularityNET (AGI) Market Capitalization Achieves $124.47 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 70.2% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $124.47 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000308 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.26 or 0.01047278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006331 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00054334 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.58 or 0.05457780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00023271 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00030576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00039707 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,298,258 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

