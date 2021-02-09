SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.41 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to report $340.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SM Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the highest is $367.77 million. SM Energy reported sales of $451.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SM Energy.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $12.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 55.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

