SmartFinancial, Inc. (SMBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SmartFinancial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SmartFinancial to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SMBK opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 17.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SmartFinancial will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SMBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SmartFinancial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

