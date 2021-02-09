Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $2,088,180.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $2,088,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,148.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,756,750.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Arntz sold 25,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Arntz sold 15,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,038,300.00.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,031. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.36. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $30.91 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,825,000 after acquiring an additional 465,376 shares during the period. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,711,000 after acquiring an additional 328,541 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMAR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

