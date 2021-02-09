Smead Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Smead Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,158 shares during the quarter. Carter’s accounts for about 1.6% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Carter’s worth $28,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Carter’s by 66.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,410,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,021,000 after buying an additional 1,366,989 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Carter’s by 1,501.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 241,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 226,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,001,000 after buying an additional 207,088 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 71.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after buying an additional 177,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,786,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $485,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,033 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.64. 1,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.00.

Carter's Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

