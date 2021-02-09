Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $27.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.72.

SNAP opened at $63.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $64.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $379,005.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $2,534,142.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,381,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock worth $23,271,105.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Snap by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 41,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $945,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 56,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 192,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

