Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $341.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Snowflake Inc. provides software solutions. The Company develops database architecture, data warehouses, query optimization and parallelization solutions. Snowflake Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Snowflake from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $292.25.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $304.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.47. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $669,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $9,085,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Snowflake by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

