SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.28

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.28 and traded as high as $94.50. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $94.00, with a volume of 12,525 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.44.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.