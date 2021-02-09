SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.49

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $1.39. SofTech shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 1,897 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

About SofTech (OTCMKTS:SOFT)

SofTech, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and supports computer aided design (CAD), and product data management and collaboration computer solutions for the product lifecycle management (PLM) industry primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ProductCenter, a collaborative PLM solution, which manages the engineering data and electronic files of discrete parts designed in various used third party proprietary design technologies; delivers a combination of document management, design integration, configuration control, change management, bill of materials management, and integration capability with other enterprise-wide systems; enables secure management of product information; and allows engineers and the design chain to manage, share, modify, and track product data and documents in the product development lifecycle.

